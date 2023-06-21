Idaho man accused of killing 4 ‘lost it’ after neighbor allegedly exposed himself to family

Five days before officials say an Idaho man fatally shot four neighbors, one of them allegedly exposed himself to the accused gunman’s wife and daughter, according to law enforcement documents released Tuesday.

Details of the alleged incident were included in an affidavit in support of the arrest of Majorjon Kaylor, 31, on four counts of murder in the weekend killings of Kenneth Guardipee, 65, Kenna Guardipee, 41, Devin Smith, 18, and Aiken Smith, 16.

A lawyer for Kaylor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the affidavit, authorities responded to and investigated a June 13 call about the alleged obscene behavior in Kellogg, roughly 37 miles east of Coeur d’Alene. The affidavit doesn't say if the neighbor, whose family lived on the first floor of a two-unit building, faced criminal charges over the alleged conduct.

Kenneth Guardipee, his daughter Kenna, and her two sons, 18-year-old Devin Smith, and 16-year-old Aiken Smith. KHQ

On Sunday evening, Kaylor and his wife got into an argument with the neighbor's mother over the alleged indecent exposure incident and the possibility that he would face no consequences, the affidavit says, citing Kaylor's wife, Kaylie Kaylor.

She told authorities that she was standing near her husband when she heard gunfire and saw Kenneth and Kenna Guardipee — both of whom were unarmed — fall to the ground, according to the affidavit.

Kaylie Kaylor said she then heard more gunfire from within the home, the affidavit says.

"Kaylie Kaylor further noted that KAYLOR said he did what he had to do and to tell their kids he protected them," the affidavit says, adding that after the shooting, she overheard him saying he had killed four people.

In an interview with authorities, Kaylor said he "snapped" and "lost it" over the dispute before declining further comment and asking for a lawyer, according to the affidavit.

Majorjon Kaylor appears in in Shoshone County court, in Wallace, Idaho, on Tuesday. John Webb / KHQ

Kaylor also faces one count of burglary, court records show. He appeared in a Shoshone County courtroom Tuesday and looked down when the judge read the victims' names, NBC affiliate KHQ of Spokane reported.

No bail was set during the hearing, the station reported.