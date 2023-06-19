Two shot near San Francisco waterfront, an area bustling with tourists

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Two people were injured in a Saturday evening shooting near San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf and the Embarcadero, two of the city's most popular attractions for visitors, police said.

Conditions for the victims were unavailable. The attack may have involved two vehicles, police said in a statement.

Officers responding to a 6:48 p.m. report of a shooting near the wharf found both victims and rendered aid, according to the statement from the San Francisco Police Department.

They were rushed to medical facilities, police said.

"At the scene officers learned that there were possibly two vehicles involved in the shooting," the department said.

No other suspect information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.