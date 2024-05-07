Idaho man sentenced to prison for purposely attempting to spread HIV through sexual contact

An Idaho man was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison Friday for deliberately attempting to spread HIV through sexual contact, according to prosecutors.

Investigators found that Alexander Louie, 34, who is HIV positive, was not taking medication and "purposely having sexual contact with both men and teenage boys in hopes to transfer HIV to them," the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

"He lied to these victims about his HIV status. Through the defendant’s own admissions, he had sexual intercourse with 30-50 different men and boys, including a 16-year-old," the prosecutor's office said.

The investigation into Louie started in August 2023 as a child enticement case after he began "an online sexual conversation" with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old boy, but was actually an undercover detective. Louie was arrested after attempting to meet up with who he believed was a 15-year-old boy for sex, authorities said.

The investigation led to Louie pleading guilty to a felony charge of transferring bodily fluids containing the HIV virus. He was also found guilty of felony sexual battery with a minor and child enticement, according to court records.

Louie was sentenced to 30 years in prison, and has to serve a minimum of 16 years before he is eligible for parole, the prosecutor's office said.

An attorney for Louie did not immediately respond to requests for comment.