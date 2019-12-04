Jackson State University in Mississippi says lockdown lifted, active-shooter threat over

The school said the lockdown had been lifted "and the campus community is no longer under threat of an active shooter."
Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss.
Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss.

By Minyvonne Burke

Jackson State University in Mississippi reported Wednesday that it had an active shooter and the campus was on lockdown.

The school announced about half an hour later, shortly after noon, that the lockdown had been lifted "and the campus community is no longer under threat of an active shooter."

The initial tweet at about 11:40 a.m. announced the threat and said that the suspected shooter was in a black Honda Accord. "The entire campus community should take shelter immediately."

Jackson State is a historically black university in the city of Jackson. It has nearly 9,000 students, according to its website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Minyvonne Burke is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.