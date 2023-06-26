James Crown, businessman and Aspen Institute chair, dies in race track crash

ASPEN, Colo. — James Crown, a businessman and trustee of The Aspen Institute, died Sunday in a crash at a race track in Colorado, officials said.

Crown turned 70 on Sunday.

Crown, who was chairman and CEO of Henry Crown and Company, an investment firm, was at the Aspen Motorsports Park when he hit a barrier, the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office told The Aspen Times. The office said the crash had been deemed an accident.

Jacob Crows, a spokesman for the family, said in a statement Sunday night to the Aspen Daily News: “The Crown family is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Jim Crown in an accident earlier today. The family requests that their privacy be respected at this difficult time. Further details regarding plans for a memorial to remember Jim’s remarkable life will be released at a later date.”

Crown served in leadership roles at a variety of companies and institutions, including on the boards of JPMorgan and General Dynamics. He was also the managing partner of Aspen Skiing Co.

He was also chairman of The Aspen Institute, a nonprofit organization that puts on an annual Ideas Fest each summer, which started June 24 and runs through June 30. NBCUniversal News Group is the media partner of the Aspen Ideas Festival.

Crown is survived by his wife Paula and their four children.