James Crumbley has jail communication privileges restricted after 'threatening statements'

PONTIAC, Mich. — The father of the teenager who fatally shot four students at his Michigan high school had his jail communication privileges limited because he made "threatening statements," the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

James Crumbley, 47, is on trial on counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with four killings carried out by his son at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit in 2021.

Crumbley's jail phone and electronic messages have "been limited due to threatening statements he made while on the phone and in electronic messages," the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The access to both is now limited to communications with his lawyer, the sheriff's office said. A spokesperson did not provide more details on who the alleged statements were made toward.

Ethan Crumbley, then 15 years old, opened fire Nov. 30, 2021, with a 9mm handgun that his father, James Crumbley, bought four days earlier. Four students were killed.

Prosecutors allege Crumbley gave his son the semi-automatic Sig Sauer handgun as a gift and failed to properly secure the weapon or intervene to stop his son from committing the murders.

Oakland County prosecutor Marc Keast told jurors Crumbley bought his son a gun “even though he knew that his son was in the midst of total and complete social isolation and had been in a downward spiral of distress.”

Crumbley’s attorney said in court Thursday that he did not know his son posed any danger, and did not know he had access to the gun.

The sheriff’s office statement about the restrictions comes after a prosecutor wanted to discuss an unspecified issue in open court Thursday.

Crumbley’s defense attorney objected to having the discussion in front of the media, and they briefly left the court. When they returned, they informed the judge they’d reached an agreement about revoking Crumbley’s jail communications.

Crumbley can still communicate with his lawyers and conduct research to continue participating in his defense. The prosecution said restrictions can expire after a verdict is reached in his case.

Both Crumbley and his wife, Jennifer Crumbley, were charged separately with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with their son's killings, in rare criminal cases that seek to hold the parents responsible for a school shooting.

Jennifer Crumbley, 45, was found guilty on all counts last month and will be sentenced in April. She faces up to 15 years in prison per count, as would her husband if he is convicted.

Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty in October 2022 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.