Jewelry stolen from Colorado players in Rose Bowl locker room heist, police say

University of Colorado football players reported that jewelry was stolen from their dressing room during the Buffaloes game against host UCLA, officials said Monday.

Following Colorado's 28-16 loss at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, multiple players found that personal jewelry left in their locker room had disappeared, Pasadena police spokesperson Lisa Derderian said.

The department is investigating.

In a statement, UCLA said its "athletic department confirmed that a report was filed to the Pasadena Police Department following the UCLA-Colorado football game regarding items that were reportedly missing from the Colorado locker room."

The university added that it "is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials and the University of Colorado on the matter."

A spokesperson for the Rose Bowl, the famed off-campus venue where UCLA has played its home football games since 1982, said that stadium personnel are also cooperating with Pasadena police.

A Colorado representative said the school would issue a statement on the matter later Monday.

Colorado, 4-4 overall and 1-4 in Pac-12 play, has become one of the nation's most high-profile teams, with the arrival of coach Deion Sanders, who came to Boulder on the heels a 1-11 season in 2022.

Despite losing four of their past five games, the Buffs are still drawing increased interest across college football due to this season's major turnaround.

UCLA drew 71,343 fans to Saturday's game against Colorado, by far the Bruins' biggest home crowd of the season.

Colorado's Folsom Field has been packed all year, with the team averaging 53,392 fans per home game in 2023. That's a huge boost from last year's 42,487 average.