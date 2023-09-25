Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner agree to temporarily keep children in New York

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have agreed to temporarily keep their two children in New York, according to documents filed Monday in federal court.

The former celebrity couple agreed to an interim consent order preventing them from removing their children "from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York" pending further order from the court on a petition filed by Turner on Thursday.

This comes days after Turner filed a petition suing Jonas for the return of their two young children to England, saying in the filing that Jonas would not turn over the children’s passports.

The court documents, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, said the couple’s children, born in 2020 and 2022, have been wrongfully kept in New York City since Wednesday from “their habitual residence” in England.

According to the petition, the pair decided that as Turner started filming a new drama series in the U.K. in May, the children would travel with Jonas and a nanny as he kicked off his tour with the Jonas Brothers in the U.S. in late July.

The plan, the petition says, was for the children to stay with Jonas and his extended family until Turner finished filming and she would travel to New York in mid-September and return to the U.K. with the kids.

The couple announced their split this month after four years of marriage.