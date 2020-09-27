Joe Montana and wife rescue grandchild from attempted kidnapping

Joe Montana and his wife, Jennifer, rescued their grandchild from at attempted kidnapping at their California home on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time. — Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana) September 27, 2020

A suspect, who police identified as Sodsai Dalzell, entered the Hall of Fame quarterback’s Malibu residence around 5 p.m. on Saturday and allegedly kidnapped the former 49ers and Chiefs star’s 9-month-old grandchild from the living room, LASD said in a statement. Dalzell removed the child from a playpen.

She then walked upstairs with the child, where she was met by Montana and his wife.

"Mr. Montana, and his wife Jennifer, confronted the female, attempted to de-escalate the situation, and asked for the suspect to give back their grandchild," the statement said. "A tussle ensued and Mrs. Montana was able to safely pry the child out of the suspects arms."

Dalzell then allegedly fled, and Montana found deputies who were already patrolling the streets, recounting what happened.

"Deputies ... were flagged down in the City of Malibu by a man they recognized as Mr. Joe Montana," the statement said.

“The suspect fled to a nearby house, where she was located and arrested by Malibu/Lost Hills Deputies,” police said. She was charged with kidnapping and burglary. The child was not injured during the alleged attempted kidnapping, the sheriff's department said.

Montana thanked those who have contacted him in the aftermath of the incident.

