Jontay Porter banned from NBA for gambling on games, giving info to bettors, limiting play for betting purposes 

The NBA banned Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter for allegedly betting on games, passing on information to gamblers and claiming illness to influence a wager, the league said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old played in 26 games this season, averaging 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

"There is nothing more important than protecting the integrity of NBA competition for our fans, our teams and everyone associated with our sport, which is why Jontay Porter's blatant violations of our gaming rules are being met with the most severe punishment," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.