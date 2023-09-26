IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Judge drops murder charge against Philadelphia police officer who shot driver during traffic stop

Eddie Irizarry was fatally shot by the officer after he was pulled over on Aug. 14, body camera footage showed.
Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial arrives at the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice in Philadelphia on Sept. 19, 2023.
By Brittany Kubicko and David K. Li

A judge on Tuesday dismissed all charges, including a murder allegation, against the Philadelphia police officer accused of killing a motorist last month.

Mark Dial had pulled over 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry on Aug. 14 before the officer shot him through the rolled-up driver's side window, body camera footage has shown.

Watch: Bodycam footage shows fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry

Sept. 8, 202302:28

Dial had been charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, official oppression and four other counts. Those allegations were dropped due to a lack of evidence, the judge said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

