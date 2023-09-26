Judge drops murder charge against Philadelphia police officer who shot driver during traffic stop

A judge on Tuesday dismissed all charges, including a murder allegation, against the Philadelphia police officer accused of killing a motorist last month.

Mark Dial had pulled over 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry on Aug. 14 before the officer shot him through the rolled-up driver's side window, body camera footage has shown.

Dial had been charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, official oppression and four other counts. Those allegations were dropped due to a lack of evidence, the judge said.

