Kansas City super fan 'ChiefsAholic' suspected in string of bank robberies across Midwest

A Kansas City Chiefs super fan who was arrested in 2022 in connection with a bank robbery in Oklahoma is suspected in a string of bank robberies across the Midwest, officials announced Monday.

Xaviar Michael Babudar, 28, is a self-proclaimed super fan of the football team, who had a robust social media presence under the Twitter handle @ChiefsAholic, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri, said in a release.

He was arrested in December 2022 in connection with a robbery at Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union in Oklahoma where authorities believe he stole $150,250. Babudar was released from jail in February and removed his ankle monitor in late March and was a fugitive until he was located by authorities on Friday.

After Babudar's arrest, authorities reviewed bank and casino transaction records to assess the extent of his potential criminal activity.

It was determined that between April and December 2022, Babudar purchased over $1,000,000 in chips from casinos in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois, "and over that same time period redeemed a similar amount from said casinos," court documents state.

This prompted authorities to look into unsolved bank robberies during the same time period.

It was found that Babudar "would travel to various locations throughout the Midwestern United States to perpetrate a string of robberies at various banks and credit unions before returning home to the Kansas City Metropolitan area to launder these robbery proceeds through area casinos and deposit these proceeds in his various bank accounts," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In addition to the bank robbery Babudar was charged with in Oklahoma, the affidavit connects him to four others in Nebraska, Iowa, Tennessee and Oklahoma, as well as two attempted robberies of credit unions in Minnesota.

In the Iowa incident, Babudar is accused of stealing $70,000 from Great Western Bank in Clive on March 2, 2022, "then transporting the stolen money across state lines from Iowa to Missouri," according to the complaint.

A surveillance photograph of the bank robbery suspect of Great Western Bank, in Clive, Iowa, on March 2, 2022. USDC Western District of Missouri

A surveillance photograph of the bank robbery suspect of a First Interstate Bank branch in Clive, Iowa, on Nov. 30, 2022. USDC Western District of Missouri

An investigation determined that Babudar’s cell phone was placed in the same cities and locations of these robberies and attempted robberies.

Babudar was charged with one count of bank theft and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines in connection with last year's robbery. The criminal complaint was filed under seal in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City on May 24 and unsealed following his arrest Friday in Lincoln, California, near Sacramento.

Babudar will appear in court Monday afternoon in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California in Sacramento, according to authorities.

"This case will be presented to a federal grand jury to determine whether to return an indictment on these or any additional charges," the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Missouri said in a news release.

It's not clear if Babudar has an attorney at this time.