Ku Klux Klan propaganda fliers denigrating Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. were distributed in northern Virginia days before the national holiday commemorating the civil rights activist.

A spokesman for the Leesburg police department wouldn't comment on the content of the posters, but said they were likely timed to coincide with Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday.

About a dozen residents reported receiving the fliers in driveways and on lawns in Leesburg, a town about 40 miles from Washington, D.C., according to local police. Fliers were also distributed in the nearby towns of Purcellville and Round Hill.

Police said the fliers appear to have been disseminated randomly.

Bishop Shawn Stephens, a local resident, told NBC Washington that he saw a woman throw a bag containing the fliers from her car while driving by his home.

"How can this be in 2018? How can this really be our reality at this stage of life? This is America, the land of the free," Stephens said.

KKK fliers have previously appeared in Loudon County. "This is not a strange occurrence to us because it's happened a few times," said Sam Shenouda, a Leesburg police department spokesman. Around Halloween last year, similar fliers warned of "white extinction."