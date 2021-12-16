Kraft will pay you to not make cheesecake this holiday season

In light of the national cream cheese shortage, Kraft is offering customers $20 to bring another dessert to holiday gatherings instead of cheesecake.

Supply chain issues have disrupted United States markets for months, leading to shortages of medical supplies, liquor, athleisure, toys, gasoline and other items, and now cream cheese. In New York, bagel shops are struggling to meet the demand for the condiment, The New York Times reported, as suppliers' inventories run dry.

In response, Kraft, which manufactures Philadelphia Cream Cheese, is offering 18,000 people a $20 reimbursement for buying desserts that don't involve cream cheese this holiday season.

"A delicious cheesecake is a holiday tradition that many families look forward to," the company wrote on a site promoting the deal. "So, if cheesecake is on less holiday tables this year, we want to make sure that you still get that holiday feeling, even if through other desserts."

Would-be cream cheese buyers can enter to claim one of 10,000 spots on the promotion website beginning Friday at 12 p.m. EST. An additional 8,000 slots will open Saturday at 12 p.m. EST.

Those who land a spot will receive a unique link from Kraft. Upon confirmation of the reservation, customers can then buy "any dessert," as long as they get a receipt dated between Friday and Dec. 24.

Starting Dec. 28, customers can use their unique link to submit their receipt for a "chance to receive a $20 digital reward," according to the promotion website.

The supply shortage may not be going away any time soon.

A spokesperson for Kraft told The New York Times that the company continues to “see elevated and sustained demand” for a number of its products.

“As more people continue to eat breakfast at home and use cream cheese as an ingredient in easy desserts, we expect to see this trend continue,” the spokesperson said.