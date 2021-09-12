At least 2 injured in 'massive' explosion at Atlanta suburb apartments

At least two people were injured on Sunday after an explosion rocked an apartment complex in an Atlanta suburb.

The explosion happened at the apartments in Dunwoody, Georgia, in DeKalb County around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

Police told NBC Atlanta affiliate WXIA there was a “massive” explosion in the area and some people were suffering from burns.

Fire officials said at least two people were injured and one has been hospitalized, and two people were unaccounted for, WXIA reported.

The cause of the explosion and the extent of its damage remains unknown, but police reported a "strong smell of gas," according to WXIA. Atlanta Gas Light crews are on site assisting the emergency responders with the investigation into the explosion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.