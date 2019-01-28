Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 28, 2019, 11:38 PM GMT By Doha Madani

At least five Houston police officers were shot in an encounter with a suspect Monday night, according to the city's police department.

Police issued a statement on Twitter and saying five officers were shot.

"HPD responding to a scene at 7800 Harding where officers have been struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect," the tweet said. "Officers are en route to the hospital. Please avoid the area and yield for emergency vehicles. Further updates will be provided as available."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Twitter that the suspect is down.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement on the "horrific attack."

This evening’s horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe," the statement said. "The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved."