LeBron James says 'everyone doing great' following son Bronny's cardiac arrest

NBA legend LeBron James thanked supporters on Thursday and delivered a vaguely upbeat medical report on his son, following the teen's collapse in Los Angeles earlier this week.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers," James said in a statement. "We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!"

Bronny James, an 18-year-old incoming freshman at the University of Southern California, was rushed to the hospital on Monday in cardiac arrest, officials and the family have said.

LeBron James' statement, though, did not touch on his son's basketball future or any on-going heart issues.

The 6-foot-3 Bronny James, McDonald’s All-American, was one of the nation’s most heralded players coming out of Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles.

If the younger James does return to basketball, he'll have USC teammate Vincent Iwuchukwu as a source of support and familiarity with this unique medical challenge.

Iwuchukwu passed out on the practice floor in July 2022. The cardiac arrest kept Iwuchukwu out of action for USC until this past January.

LeBron James, 38, has said he hopes to stay in the NBA long enough to share the NBA hardwood with his oldest son.