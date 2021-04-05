Derek Chauvin trial live: Updates on George Floyd's death

The second full week of testimony in Derek Chauvin's murder trial in the death of George Floyd begins Monday. Testimony during the first week included Minneapolis police's longest-serving member testifying that it was "totally unnecessary" for Chauvin to put his knee on Floyd's neck as he did.
Other witnesses who took the stand included the teen who recorded the video of Floyd's death that went viral, recounting how she has often felt guilty for not doing more to save Floyd's life. Prosecutors also called Floyd's girlfriend, who talked about his struggles with addiction.
Live Blog
Here's what was revealed in the first week of the Derek Chauvin trial
The first week of the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death concluded Friday with the longest-serving member of the police department testifying that it was "totally unnecessary" for Derek Chauvin to kneel on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as he lay handcuffed on his stomach.
Mary Moriarty, the former chief public defender of Hennepin County, where Chauvin is being tried on charges of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, said "the prosecution had an exceptional week" and that the defense's goal "should have been to avoid any self-inflicted damage" — a challenge she said the defense did not meet.