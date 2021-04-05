Derek Chauvin trial live: Updates on George Floyd's death

The second full week of testimony in Derek Chauvin's murder trial in the death of George Floyd begins Monday. Testimony during the first week included Minneapolis police's longest-serving member testifying that it was "totally unnecessary" for Chauvin to put his knee on Floyd's neck as he did.

Other witnesses who took the stand included the teen who recorded the video of Floyd's death that went viral, recounting how she has often felt guilty for not doing more to save Floyd's life. Prosecutors also called Floyd's girlfriend, who talked about his struggles with addiction.