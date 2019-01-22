Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 22, 2019, 6:01 PM GMT / Updated Jan. 22, 2019, 6:13 PM GMT By David K. Li

The Los Angeles Unified School District and its teachers reached a tentative labor deal that'll end a six-day-long strike, officials said on Tuesday.

Mayor Eric Garcetti praised both the union and LAUSD administrators.

“These are people who are committed to public education,” he said. “I do think this is new chapter.”

Union members would still need to vote on the pact to formally end their strike.

The LAUSD has about 600,000 students in K-12. Campuses have stayed open during the strike with a skeleton staff.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.