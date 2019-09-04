Breaking News Emails
When a Michigan couple won $500,000 from a lottery scratch-off in 2016, they said they wanted to turn their life around. But over the weekend, they were charged in a string of burglaries.
Stephanie Harvell, 28, told the Michigan Lottery that the day she won the lottery she was also served an eviction notice. She and her husband, Mitchell Arnswald, 29, had been living paycheck to paycheck.
“We both work really hard, and it’s been tough to support our family,” Harvell, 28, said at the time. “We recently lost a car."
Harvell said she and her husband planned to buy a house and car with the new money, and save for her two daughters’ education.
But at some point between then and now, their luck seemed to take a turn for the worse.
Harvell and Arnswald were charged with home invasion and possession of burglary tools on Friday, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham told NBC News.
The couple was arrested Thursday after breaking into a home in Merritt Township, which is 110 miles north of Detroit. Cunningham said after the arrest, police searched the lottery winners’ car and home, where they found items believed to be reported missing from recent robberies. Just before the couple was apprehended, they had purchased crowbars and rubber gloves, the sheriff said.
Cunningham says his office believes Harvell and Arnswald are responsible for a string of burglaries in the county over the past two months, often conducted during the day when people were at work. He suspects the couple will face more charges as detectives work to connect them to other burglaries in the area.
Police said they believe the couple had substance use issues, which lead them to allegedly burglarize homes in and around Bay County, Michigan.
The couple does not currently have legal representation, according to the Associated Press, and both Harvell and Arnswald are being held in jail.