Madonna says she feels 'lucky' to be alive after hospitalization

Madonna said she feels "lucky" to be alive and grateful to her loved ones for supporting her after the “Queen of Pop” was hospitalized due to a bacterial infection that forced her to postpone the launch of an international tour.

"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine," Madonna, 64, wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, about a month after her release from the hospital.

"As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving," Madonna wrote. "But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

The pop star was forced to delay her upcoming “Celebration” tour after spending several days in an intensive care unit due to a "serious bacterial infection," her manager Guy Oseary said in an Instagram post last month.

A source close to Madonna told NBC News in late June that she was back at home and “feeling better" after the ordeal.

The artist had previously been slated to kick off the tour with guest Bob the Drag Queen in Canada on July 15, with the tour expected to conclude in Mexico at the end of January. The show celebrating her four decades in music was expected to span North America and Europe, according to her website.

In her Instagram post, Madonna said the "love and support from my friends" also aided in her recovery.

Sharing a series of photos, Madonna noted that one of the images shows her holding a "Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it," which she said was a gift from Oseary.

"I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive," she said. "And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone."

"Thank you @guyoseary for this gift!" she wrote. "And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!"