An explosion at a paper mill rocked a small Maine town on Wednesday, as a passerby captured images of the terrifying blast.
The Androscoggin Mill in Jay, about 30 miles northwest of Augusta, was first reported to Franklin County Sheriff's deputies at 12:04 p.m., officials said.
Dramatic video from the scene captured the moment of the blast. (WARNING: Strong language.)
A spokesman for the mill's owner, Pixelle Specialty Solutions, said no one was injured.
The blast happened in the facility's "digester" where wood chips, water and chemicals are mixed, making for the pulp that eventually becomes paper.
“I am closely monitoring all information concerning the explosion at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay," Maine Gov. Janet Mills said in statement.
“I urge Maine people to stay far away from the scene, to stay safe and to allow first responders to work as quickly as they can. I ask the people of Maine to join me in praying for the safety and well being of all those in and around this historic mill."
There were employees inside the mill when the blast happened, but much fewer than normal due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company said.
"In this already difficult moment, let us summon the strength and resilience which has defined us as Maine people throughout our history and which has sustained us and carried us through our most challenging times," Mills said.
This is a developing story, refresh here for updates.