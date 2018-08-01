Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A man arrested at a makeshift compound in New Mexico where 11 children and the remains of a boy were found was training the children to commit school shootings, according to court documents.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj was conducting weapons training at the squalid compound in the northern part of the state, documents filed in 8th judicial district court in Taos County court on Wednesday say, citing the foster parent of one of the 11 children.

Wahhaj "had trained the child in the use of an assault rifle in preparation for future school shootings," the parent said, according to the document.

This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows Siraj Wahhaj. Taos County Sheriff's Office / AP

The news was first reported by the Associated Press.

Authorities discovered the compound in Amalia last Friday during a search for a missing three-year-old from Georgia.

Once there, they came across Wahhaj — the father of the missing boy — plus four other adults and 11 hungry kids ranging in age from 1 to 15.

They arrested the adults and charged them with child abuse. Prosecutors have asked for Wahhaj to be held without bail.

When investigators returned to the property on Monday, they found the remains of a boy. A positive identification is still pending, but law enforcement believes that they are Abdul-ghani, Wahhaj's son. The child's fourth birthday was the same day the remains were discovered.

Wahhaj is accused of leaving Georgia in December with his son. The boy's mother told police that Wahhaj wanted to perform an exorcism on him because he thought he was possessed by the devil. He took him to a park but never returned, the mother said, according to an extradition warrant.

Abdul-ghani struggled with seizures and hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, a birth defect caused by lack of oxygen and blood flow, and could not walk, the warrant said.

