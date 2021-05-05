Man arrested in stabbing attack on 2 Asian women in San Francisco

A man has been arrested in the stabbing of two women in San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

San Francisco police described the victims as Asian women but have not called the attack a hate crime or released a suspected motive.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for more details late Tuesday. NBC Bay Area reported that charges are pending against the 54-year-old man.

Police told the station that the victims, who are 85 and 65 years old, were waiting for a bus when they were attacked.

Matt Haney, a district supervisor on the city's board of supervisors, on Twitter called the stabbing a "disgusting and horrific attack."

He said late Tuesday that both of the victims were out of surgery and stable.

Police said they plan to speak with the victims after they are treated.

Tuesday's stabbings occurred amid an increase in hate crimes and attacks on people of Asian descent that has left some communities on edge, including in San Francisco.

San Francisco police in March said they would increase patrols in predominantly Asian neighborhoods, following what it called "an alarming spike in brazen anti-Asian violence in recent weeks."