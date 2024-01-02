Man found dead in burning home after he fatally shot mother at Utah residential care facility, police say

A man that police believe fatally shot his mother at a residential care facility in Utah was found dead in a burning home on New Year's Eve, officials said.

Authorities found Mark Ryan Bingham, 42, dead at the site of a residential fire in Vernal, less than 5 miles away from where his mother was found deceased as the result of a gunshot wound in Naples City, the Naples City Police Department said in a news release.

Police said that when law enforcement and emergency medical services arrived at the residential care facility, Patricia Bingham, 72, was beyond life-saving efforts.

The department told NBC affiliate KSL of Salt Lake City that Bingham is the suspect in his mother's death.

"There is no active threat to the community," police said, adding that the incident is under investigation.

Police could not be immediately reached for additional information.