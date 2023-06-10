Manhunt launched after 9 injured in 'targeted' San Francisco mass shooting

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A manhunt has been launched by police in in San Francisco after 9 people were shot in a “targeted and isolated incident” Friday night.

When officers arrived at the scene in the city’s busy Mission District “they located multiple sets or multiple victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” Eve Laokwansathitaya, a public information officer with the San Francisco Police Department told NBC News early Saturday.

She added that medics transported the victims to local hospitals. “We can confirm that there are nine victims that were struck by gunfire and they are all expected to survive,” she said.

“We believe that it was a targeted and isolated incident,” she said, although she did not offer a motive for the shooting and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Laokwansathitaya added that officers arrived at the scene in the neighborhood, which is often referred to as “The Mission,” shortly after 9 p.m. local time, (12 a.m. ET).

Santiago Lerma, a legislative aide to Hillary Ronen, who represents District 9 on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, told NBC News affiliate KNTV that he heard the gunshots.

He said he was near the area where the shooting took place with his 3-month-old baby about an hour before the shooting took place. “Very concerned about the situation,” he said. “It’s very scary.”

Shortly after the shooting in the diverse and historic neighborhood, famed for its live music scene, nightlife and restaurants, the SFPD said on Twitter that there was “no known threat to the public at this time.”