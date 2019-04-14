Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 14, 2019, 5:44 PM GMT By Jeremia Kimelman and Nigel Chiwaya

In America, money and education can mean the difference between a long life and an early death, and these differences can play out street by street.

With a statewide average of 81.3 years, California’s 35-plus million residents enjoy the second-highest life expectancy in the United States (at an average 82 years, Hawaiians live the longest). In wealthy suburbs, though, lifespans stretch longer.