Marjory Stoneman Douglas students to get 'clear backpacks' as safety measure

Students who survived the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, will have to get used to new security measures when they return from spring break next week — including clear backpacks and ID badges that must be worn at all times.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie introduced the new measures in a letter sent to students' families on Wednesday.

In it he said there would be additional security at the school, students would be given clear backpacks "at no cost" and students would be issued a new identification badge that they would be required to wear at all times.

“Over the past several weeks, we have received many inquiries regarding our District’s efforts to fortify the Marjory Stoneman Douglas campus and expand safety protocols at the school,” the letter read. “We want to assure you that the safety and security of our students and employees remain our highest priorities.”