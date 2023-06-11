Mass shooting outside Houston club leaves 6 injured

A mass shooting in a parking lot outside a Houston club left at least 6 people injured, one in critical condition, police said early Sunday.

“Somebody fired into a crowded parking lot,” Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner told a news conference outside the Tabú club in west of the city where the shooting took place.

He added that investigators didn’t know how many people might have been responsible for the shooting and that no suspects were in custody.

“We had 6 victims here in a shooting. Apparently there was some kind of disturbance in the club that came out into the parking lot,” Finner said.

Finner added that one of the victims, a man, was in critical conditions and underwent surgery.

“We’re just praying that he’s going to make it,” Finner said. “Everybody else is in stable condition but we expect them to make it, so just prayers out to the family of the one victim who has just got out of surgery — I hope he’s going to be alright,” he added.

The victims ages ranged from their late 20s to early 30s, Finner said, adding that they had been transported to several hospitals in the area.

“Make no mistake about it. We’re going to find out who did it and hold them accountable,” Finner said, adding that someone knew who was responsible for the shooting.

Investigators were examining surveillance footage to try and establish who was behind the shooting, Finner said.

Police advised partygoers to leave bars and clubs prior to closing and to avoid large crowds trying to leave venues at the end of the night.