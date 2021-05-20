A massive explosion in Northern California on Wednesday that destroyed a home and several vehicles was caused by three kids playing with fire in a backyard, officials said.

Video shows plumes of smoke and flames billowing into the sky in Martinez, north of Berkeley.

2nd alarm fire Cambark CT., Martinez has been confined to structure and surrounding property. Associated grass fire has been extinguished. Neighboring structures all protected. Fire is still being attacked. Please avoid the area.n. If you feel unsafe, sell evacuate. #cambarkic pic.twitter.com/73nL7XIZ4e — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 19, 2021

A tweet from Contra Costa County Fire Protection said investigators determined the two-alarm fire was started by three "youth" who were playing with fire when the blaze "got out of hand in current conditions."

The fire destroyed one home, displacing three people, and threatened at least a dozen other homes, the fire agency said. Vehicles and other equipment in the area were also engulfed in flames.

No one was injured in the fire, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection. The kids were released to their parents.