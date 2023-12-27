Matt Napolitano, Fox News audio anchor and reporter, dies at 33 after a brief illness

Matt Napolitano, an anchor and reporter for Fox News' audio platforms, died Saturday in New York City after a short illness.

He was 33.

Napolitano’s husband, Ricky Whitcomb, confirmed his death in posts on X. In one of those posts, Whitcomb said that Napolitano "had an auto immune disease that he was diagnosed with almost 20 years ago and died as the result of an infection."

Napolitano had been with Fox News since 2015, starting out as a writer for its Sirius XM channel, Fox News Headlines 24/7. He quickly advanced to serving as a sports reporter for the channel. He left the company as a full-time employee for a few months in 2022 but returned in November of that year as Fox News stepped up plans to expand its audio content operations.

Napolitano worked as an anchor and reporter, writing and producing segments for all Fox News audio platforms. He contributed sports-related coverage for Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” weekday series anchored by Neil Cavuto. He also did voice work for the Fox News Edge service that delivers news coverage and content packages to Fox affiliate stations around the country.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott praised his Napolitano for being resourceful and enterprising as a journalist.

“Matt did everything from anchoring to writing and producing for our audio platforms and loved being able to work in the journalism field that he trained for his entire life,” Scott wrote in a memo sent Dec. 24 to Fox News employees.

Outside of work, Napolitano was an avid fan of “Jeopardy.” He was a contestant in 2020 on the syndicated game show, achieving a long-held dream after engaging in a methodical process of applying to be chosen for the show that began when he was a teenager. He also appeared as a contestant on “Wheel of Fortune” in 2016, making it to the bonus round on that game show.

Napolitano’s survivors include his husband, whom he married this past May.