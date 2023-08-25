Maui County sues Hawaiian Electric over failure to shut off power lines despite warnings

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Maui County on Thursday sued Hawaiian Electric Company, alleging its failure to shut off power despite repeated warnings of the potential for devastating fires ignited the wind-swept flames that destroyed Lahaina this month.

The county is seeking damages and “just compensation” against Hawaiian Electric Company and three related companies, accusing them of negligence, according to the suit filed in the state's Second Circuit Court.

The county seeks compensation for the destruction of public property and infrastructure and natural resources, the suit said.

Two companies named as defendants, including Hawaiian Electric, were cautioned that strong winds could affect power lines and spread fires quickly, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit stated that two days before the destructive wildfires, on Aug. 6, the National Weather Service warned that high winds combined with dry conditions from passing Hurricane Dora to the south pose a serious fire threat.

On the day of the wildfires, the National Weather Service issued a “Red Flag Warning,” for areas of the Hawaiian Islands including West Maui, where Lahaina is located.

Despite knowledge of the warnings, "Defendants left their powerlines energized,” according to the lawsuit, which alleged the "destruction could have been avoided" had the lines been shut off.

“These powerlines foreseeably ignited the fast-moving, deadly, and destructive Lahaina Fire, which completely destroyed residences, businesses, churches, schools, and historic cultural sites," according to the lawsuit.

The suit also alleged that defendants were responsible for properly maintaining lines, overhead electrical infrastructure, other equipment and vegetation that could come into contact with equipment so it would not cause a fire.

"Additionally, Defendants knew that their electrical infrastructure was inadequate, aging, and/or vulnerable to foreseeable and known weather conditions," the suit said. "Ultimately, Defendants failed to fulfill each of these duties."

In a statement Thursday, Hawaiian Electric said its focus in the aftermath of the fires has been to support the people of Maui and Maui County.

“We are very disappointed that Maui County chose this litigious path while the investigation is still unfolding,” it said.

At least 115 people have been confirmed dead and about 1,000 more may be unaccounted for, officials have said.

According to the suit, figures from the Pacific Disaster Center and Federal Emergency Management Agency, estimate it will cost about $5 billion to rebuild Lahaina, a historic seaside town that was once the capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

Hawaiian Electric is a for-profit, investor-owned, publicly traded utility that serves 95% of Hawaii’s electric customers.

The utility is facing at least 11 other lawsuits in relation to the fires, including some from Lahaina residents as well as one from its investors who accused it of fraud in a federal lawsuit, alleging it failed to disclose that its wildfire prevention and safety measures were sub-standard.