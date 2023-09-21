Tory Lanez transferred to state prison in California

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been transferred to a state prison, where he will continue to serve his 10-year sentence for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion.

The 31-year-old, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was admitted into North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, on Tuesday, according to prison records.

A new mugshot was also taken of Lanez, who maintained a blank expression in the photo.

The rapper was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August after he was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, in the foot after the pair left a party in Los Angeles in 2020.

Tory Lanez at North Kern State Prison in Delano, Calif on Tuesday. Getty Images

Lanez shot the three-time Grammy winner after a party at Kylie Jenner’s home on July 12, 2020.

A jury convicted the rapper, who pleaded not guilty to three felony charges in December, of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Lanez' transfer came days after he lost a bid to be freed on appeal while seeking to overturn his conviction.

“The denial of the appeal bond is undoubtedly disappointing, but it does not deter us from our mission,” Unite the People, a nonprofit organization representing Lanez in his appeal, said in a statement.

Before receiving his sentence, Lanez had apologized for his actions and said he took full responsibility for the shooting, but in a later Instagram post, he said he was only taking “responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved ... That’s it.”

“In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of,” he wrote. “I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”

The rapper said he would continue to fight “till I come out victorious.”