Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa out indefinitely following second apparent head injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be sidelined indefinitely, his coach said Friday after the player appeared to absorb two head injuries in a five day span.

There's no schedule for Tagovailoa's return to the gridiron after he was carted off the field Thursday night in Cincinnati, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.

"I’m not even really thinking about timetables or anything regarding him (Tagovailoa) as a player right now," McDaniel said.

The Dolphins next play a week from Sunday, against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"I talked to him today and I reiterated the same thing because he was bringing up to me, 'Man I just hope I don't miss X,Y or Z game,' " McDaniel said "And I said, 'Tua let's stop this right now. Don't even think about a game. Let's just think about doing everything the right way to listen, to get opinions that you need. And let's worry about you and your head and being a healthy human being and we'll worry about playing football later.' "

Tagovailoa had to be taken off the field on a stretcher Thursday night during the Dolphins' 27-15 loss at Cincinnati.

Tagovailoa appeared to hit his head hard on the ground as Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou recorded the sack with about six minutes left in the second quarter.

The third-year QB was “conscious and has movement in all his extremities” as he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for evaluation before flying home with the team, the Dolphins said.

The disturbing scene at Paycor Stadium was even more troubling, given Tagovailoa's recent injury history.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. Jeff Dean / AP

The 24-year-old Hawaii native absorbed at late hit from linebacker Matt Milano in the second quarter of Miami's game against the visiting Buffalo Bills on Sunday. But after picking himself off the ground, the woozy Tagovailoa struggled to stay on feet and was taken out of the game — briefly.

He missed the final two minutes of the first half before coming back in the third quarter to finish out Miami's 21-19 victory.

The stumble was considered a “gross motor instability.” But a team physician and an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant ruled that his stumble was not caused by a neurological problem, thus clearing the way for Tagovailoa to play the second half.

Even before Thursday night's game in Cincinnati, neuroscientist Chris Nowinski, a former college football player and pro wrestler, pleaded for Tagovailoa to sit out.

Four hours before kickoff, Nowinski predicted that allowing Tagovailoa to play a "massive step back" for concussion care in the NFL.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.