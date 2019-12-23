Michigan woman who called friend for help before vanishing found dead

A Michigan woman who made a distress call to a friend from a cabin before vanishing in October has been found dead, police confirmed Monday.
Over the weekend, the family of Adrienne Quintal, 47, wrote on a Facebook page dedicated to finding her that "the search is over."
"Today we found her. We are heartbroken as the search did not have a positive ending," the post said.
The Benzie County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that they were confident a body found submerged in more than a foot of water is Quintal's, due to an identifying tattoo and scars. The pond had to be drained before her body could be recovered.
The body was located near the cabin in Honor, Michigan, about 250 miles northwest of Detroit, where Quintal was staying when she disappeared, the sheriff's office said. Officials did not identify who first located the body, which was retrieved by a team from the sheriff's and the medical examiner's offices.
An autopsy is underway to determine a cause of death for Quintal. Police said there were no immediate signs of foul play.
Quintal, who is from the Detroit area, was staying at the cabin when she made a frantic call to a friend at about 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 17, according to the Benzie County Sheriff's Office.
The friend called police, who responded to the cabin and found Quintal's purse, cellphone and vehicle, but she was gone.
Quintal had been at the cabin with her boyfriend, who was interviewed after her disappearance.