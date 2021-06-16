Missouri boat explosion injures 6, including 3 children

A boat explosion on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks left six people, including three children, injured, authorities said Tuesday.

The explosion occurred about 1:40 p.m. CT on a 26-foot boat that was docked in the Osage Arm of the lake, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Investigators said a mechanical problem on the 2007 Sea Ray Sun Deck boat caused a "fuel-related fire."

Five people, including a 12-year-old and a 16-year-old, were seriously injured, according to the state agency. A 2-year-old boy's injuries were described as minor.

Multiple people were injured in a boat explosion on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks on June 15, 2021. Marina Silva / via KY3

Four people were taken to Lake Regional Hospital, while two were flown to University Hospital.

No other details, including the conditions of the victims, were immediately available.

The Lake of the Ozarks is a popular summer destination in central Missouri, about 55 miles southwest of Jefferson City.