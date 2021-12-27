Missouri woman charged with killing boyfriend in stabbing on Christmas Eve

A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend in a stabbing attack on Christmas Eve, according to police.

Officers were called to a home in Cape Girardeau, about 115 miles south of St. Louis, on Friday just after 11 p.m. for a report of suspicious activity, according to a statement from the Cape Girardeau Police Department published on Dec. 25.

When officers arrived, police said they said they found Brittany Wilson, 32, outside the home she shared with her boyfriend, with what appeared to be blood on her clothing.

Upon entering the home, police said in a statement they found a deceased male in the basement of the residence with fresh stab wounds on his body.

The man, 34, was determined to be Wilson’s boyfriend, according to police. They said his full identity would not be released until all family members have been notified of his death.

KFVS television, a local station in Cape Girardeau, reported that a woman had called law enforcement saying she had killed her boyfriend with a sword. It also said police found a sword outside the home when they arrived. NBC News was unable to confirm this reporting.

Wilson was arrested and taken to the Cape Girardeau municipal jail where she was processed without incident, police said.

She has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. As of Sunday, she was being held on a $2 million bond, police said.