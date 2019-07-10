Breaking News Emails

By Doha Madani

A mother was arrested for having her two daughters ride in an inflatable pool on the top of her car, police said.

A concerned citizen called police on Tuesday after seeing children on top of a moving vehicle in Dixon, Illinois, and officers conducted a traffic stop to speak to the driver, who was driving a white Audi Q5.

Jennifer A. Janus Yeager, 49, was arrested on two counts of endangering the health or life of a child and two counts of reckless conduct, Dixon police said.

Jennifer Yeager, age 49, was arrested for two counts of Endangering the Health or Life of a Child and two counts of Reckless Conduct for allowing her two children to ride inside of an empty inflatable pool, located on her car, to hold it down on their drive home from a friend's house.Dixon Police

"During the course of the investigation it was learned that Yeager drove into town to inflate the pool at a friends’ house and had her two juvenile daughters ride inside of the empty pool to hold it down on their drive home," police said.

Yeager was taken to the Dixon Police Department and posted bond.

There is no number listed for Yeager through public records and it is unclear whether she has a lawyer.

