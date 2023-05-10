Morgan Wallen postpones shows for six weeks due to vocal cord injury

Country singer Morgan Wallen announced he is canceling six weeks of performances due to a vocal cord injury, at the guidance of his doctors.

The 29-year-old shared a video on Instagram Tuesday saying he had performed three shows last weekend in Florida after taking 10 days of vocal rest, but by the third show “I felt terrible.”

He visited doctors afterwards who told him he re-injured his vocal cords and had vocal fold trauma.

“Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks so that’s what I’m going to do,” he said, noting his doctors advised he not speak at all.

Wallen said he’d miss the Academy of Country Music Awards that will be held on Thursday in Frisco, Texas. Wallen is nominated in four categories: Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

Wallen reassured fans his team is working on rescheduling shows as he recovers. According to his website, his tour is set to resume on June 22 and 23 with performances at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

His doctors said if he completes his vocal rest “the right way, I'll get back to 100%” Wallen said.

“They also said that if I don’t listen and I keep singing that I’ll permanently damage my voice. So for the longevity of my career this is just the choice I had to make,” he explained. “I hate it. But I love you guys. And I appreciate all the support you always give me. I'll see you soon and I’ll be back better than ever.”

Wallen’s announcement comes after he cancelled a show last minute in Oxford, Mississippi, on April 23, saying he lost his voice.

Wallen is one of the top charting country music artists in the United States with his hit "Last Night" sitting at No. 1 on the Billboard Chart 100 this week. However, he’s had his share of controversy.

In February 2021, he was caught on video using the N-word. In the backlash, Wallen was temporarily dropped from radio stations and his recording contract with Big Loud Label was suspended.

He later issued a video apology on Instagram saying he used the slur after a 72-hour bender. “I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership of this and I fully accept any penalties I’m facing,” he said.