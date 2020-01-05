Multiple people dead in crash involving bus, trucks in Pennsylvania

Multiple people were killed in a crash in Pennsylvania early Sunday involving a tour bus, two tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles.
Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo confirmed there were multiple fatalities but could not give a specific number.
A “prolonged closure” of the turnpike is likely, he said. He added that officers were still on the scene, with a major response required.
DeFebo said it was premature to speculate about the cause of the incident. "We just don't know," he told NBC News.
The crash happened in Westmoreland County, near Pittsburgh, around mile marker 86.
The incident happened westbound, he said, but debris was scattered over the eastbound section of road.
The crash closed the turnpike between New Stanton at Exit 75 and Breezewood at Exit 161, DeFebo tweeted.
