Multiple people dead on base at Georgia's Fort Stewart

Law enforcement at the U.S. Army base said there are deceased individuals, but could not specify what happened or how many people were involved.
By Natalie Kainz

Multiple people are dead at Georgia's Fort Stewart in one of the U.S. Army base's housing units, officials said on Wednesday.

"There are deceased individuals; their identities will not be released pending notification of their next of kin," a Fort Stewart spokesman said in a statement to NBC News. "There is no reason to believe that there is an extended threat to our community."

Law enforcement did not specify how many individuals are dead or further details of the incident at the base, located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident, and said they cannot provide additional information at this time.

In 2019, three soldiers were killed at Fort Stewart when their tank overturned into the water during an overnight training exercise. Last year a soldier was killed in a helicopter incident at the post's airfield.

