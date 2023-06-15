Musician Jesse Malin paralyzed from waist down after rare spinal stroke

Musician Jesse Malin, a prominent figure in the New York City rock and punk scenes, suffered a rare spinal stroke last month and has been paralyzed from the waist down since.

Malin was taken by ambulance to Mount Sinai hospital in New York City on May 4 after collapsing in a restaurant in the East Village and needing to be carried out, Carla Parisi, a representative for Malin, confirmed Thursday.

He was later diagnosed with an extremely rare spinal cord infarction, or a stroke in his spine, that left him paralyzed.

"Jesse asks that everyone picture him dancing," Parisi said in an email to NBC News.

Malin is currently under neurological care at Langone Orthopedic Center at NYU Hospital, according to the donation campaign created to help cover his ongoing medical expenses.

"His diagnosis is inoperable," the website said. "There is hope but it will be a long hard road using both traditional and alternative medical therapies to get him back on his feet following this very tragic diagnosis."

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Malin said he felt a burning pain in his lower back that spread to his hips and legs, then fell to the floor of the restaurant. He didn't know what was happening with his body and ""everybody was standing above me like in 'Rosemary’s Baby.'"

But Malin told the magazine he's determined to have a positive mental attitude about his condition and recovery.

"I’m told that they don’t really understand it, and they’re not sure of the chances," Malin told Rolling Stone. "The reports from the doctors have been tough, and there’s moments in the day where you want to cry, and where you’re scared. But I keep saying to myself that I can make this happen."

A Queens native, Malin's rock and roll career began as a teenager in the 1980s with the hardcore punk group Heart Attack.

But he's likely best known for being the frontman of punk band D Generation, which formed in New York City in the early 1990s.

Jesse Malin in 2004. Jim Cooper / AP file

D Generation released three albums before ultimately disbanding in 1999, though the group reunited for various projects over the years.

Malin has also maintained a successful solo career. He collaborated with Green Day on a project under the group name Rodeo Queens in 2009, releasing a song called "Depression Times."

His most recent album, "Sad and Beautiful World," was released in September 2021 to strong reviews in Rolling Stone and American Songwriter.

American Songwriter called the double album a "well-rounded portrait of the talented singer/songwriter."

"He’s a rocker with a folksinger’s soul, or perhaps a folkie with a rocker’s spirit," the outlet said. "In either case, both sides are well represented over the course of these 15 tracks that prove Jesse Malin’s creativity is alive and well."