N.C. mom, teens went into high school and assaulted girl in her classroom, district says

A North Carolina school district is investigating a fight that involved a parent and several teenagers beating up a 14-year-old girl inside her classroom.

The incident, which was partly captured on cellphone video and posted on social media, happened Tuesday at Southern Guilford High School in Greensboro.

Janson Silvers, a spokesman for Guilford County Schools, said that a teacher and other staff members, as well as police, intervened to break up the brawl.

The unidentified 14-year-old girl suffered minor injuries.

Guilford County Sheriff's Capt. Brian Hall told NBC affiliate WRAL of Raleigh that the 37-year-old mother and teenagers arrived at the school in two cars. He said the fight was retaliation for an altercation Monday at a school bus stop, according to the outlet.

Southern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C. Google Maps

While the district is investigating how the group was able to get inside the building, Silvers said he believes a Southern Guilford High School student led the group to the victim's classroom. The incident happened after the first bell rang, which means all doors to the school were locked.

Silvers said the school followed proper safety protocols.

Several of those involved in the incident are believed to be Southern Guilford students, according to Silvers. He said any district student who took part in the fight will face disciplinary actions.

Authorities have not identified the mother or any of the teenagers who attacked the girl. They were all caught and face charges of misdemeanor assault and inciting a riot, according to WRAL. Those who aren't students of Southern Guilford may also face first-degree trespassing charges, Hall told the outlet.

"My first emotion is just sadness, honestly," the captain told WRAL. "That students believe that that’s an appropriate way to handle their problems with each other, but that they would think that the school is the appropriate place to do that."