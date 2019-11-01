Breaking News Emails
Authorities in New Jersey say no evidence was obtained to support allegations two teenagers urinated on anyone at a high school football game during an alleged bias attack last month.
Investigators obtained evidence that supports allegations that students had some type of liquid, possibly water or soda, thrown in their direction while they were in the vicinity of the auxiliary/overflow section of the bleachers at Lawrence Township High School on Oct 18, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office and Lawrence Township police said in a statement Friday. But they concluded that the liquid was not believed to be urine.
There is also evidence to support allegations that "racially derogatory language" was used by the 17-year-old defendants toward the juvenile victims during the incident. The investigation identified a third suspect who faces a charge of harassment. All three suspects are of Indian descent.
The prosecutor's office and police said they were able to establish this information through witness statements, interviews and by reviewing video footage from the incident.
The two defendants arrested last month were charged with harassment, bias intimidation and lewdness.
Lawrence Township is about 40 miles north of Philadelphia and northeast of Trenton, the state's capital.