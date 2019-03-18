Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 18, 2019, 1:35 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

A Nashville, Tennessee, officer was hospitalized after he was dragged down the street by a person police said was driving recklessly on an all-terrain vehicle.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon when about 100 dirt bikes, motorcycles and ATVs began weaving in and out of traffic and parked cars in downtown Nashville, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Police said the drivers of the vehicles "illegally took over" the area and were "endangering the motorists and pedestrians."

Sgt. John Bourque Nashville Police

Video of the chaotic scene shows Special Events Sgt. John Bourque gripping the front of one four-wheeler as the driver takes off. Bourque fell and his body slammed into a gate lining the side of the road.

Several people rushed over to help Bourque as the driver of the ATV continued to ride down the street. It's not clear if Bourque was trying to stop the driver when he was struck.

Bourque, a 22-year veteran with the department, was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries. He was released on Saturday and is "resting at home," the police department said in a tweet.

Authorities are now asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of the ATV and released several photos of the person on their Twitter page. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department urged anyone with information to call Crime Stopper anonymously and said callers could receive a cash reward.