New Jersey hospital system fires 6 employees who did not get vaccinated

One of the largest health care systems in New Jersey fired six senior staff members who failed to comply with the company's vaccine mandate.

RWJBarnabas Health said in May that employees "at the supervisory level and above" had to get inoculated by the end of June.

"Thanks to the incredible commitment of our leaders, the vast majority of our management team has been vaccinated against Covid-19," the health system said in a statement to NBC News on Wednesday. "As of July 14, 2,979 staff members, or 99.7 percent, who are at the supervisor level and above, have been fully vaccinated or received medical and religious exemptions or a deferral."

"Regrettably, six staff at the supervisor level and above have not complied with the mandate and are no longer employees of RWJBH, per our policy," the company said.

The company is also requiring all staff and physicians to get vaccinated "in the coming days," citing an "ethical and professional responsibility to protect our patients and ensure a safe, Covid-19 free environment," according to their statement.

New Jersey has logged more than 1 million Covid-19 cases and 26,500 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to an NBC News tally. With more than 55 percent of the state vaccinated, Gov. Phil Murphy urged unvaccinated residents to get a Covid-19 shot on Tuesday.

The termination was announced the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the delta variant now accounts for more than 83 percent of new Covid-19 cases.

The rise in the delta variant coincides with a large increase in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths nationwide in the U.S., the CDC said last week.