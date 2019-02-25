Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 25, 2019, 3:20 PM GMT By Farnoush Amiri

A California news crew was robbed at gunpoint and the crew's bodyguard, a retired cop, was shot and taken to the hospital on Sunday, police said.

Members of the CBS affiliate, KPIX 5, were conducting interviews while covering the Oakland teachers strike Sunday afternoon when they told police a car pulled up to their news van.

"Two suspects got out of the car and one pulled a gun on the crew, demanding their camera," the news station reported. "The crew surrendered the equipment and then began walking back to the van."

KPIX 5 reporter Joe Vazquez wrote on Twitter after the incident that he and his colleague, photographer, John Anglin, heard a "flurry of loud gunshots."

That was when one of the suspected gunman and the security guard exchanged fire, resulting in the guard being wounded in the upper leg and transported to a local hospital, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.

The guard, who is a retired officer from the Berkeley Police Department, is in stable condition.

Shortly after, police said a man suffering gunshot wounds walked into a nearby hospital where he was detained by officers. More than an hour later, police engaged in a pursuit with a suspect in the vehicle in connection to the incident and the driver was also been detained.

The Oakland Police Department said they are investigating to confirm if these incidents are connected to the armed robbery and shooting.