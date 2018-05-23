"It was unfortunate that on-field protests created a false perception among many that thousands of NFL players were unpatriotic. This is not and was never the case," the league also said in a statement announcing the new policy.

The union representing players lashed out at the league's decision, tweeting that it was not consulted about the rule change.

"The NFL chose not to consult the union in the development of this new 'policy,'" the NFL Players Association said in its statement. "NFL players have shown their patriotism through their social activism, their community service, in support of our military and law enforcement and yes, through their protests to raise awareness about the issues they care about."

Goodell claimed hundreds of players were asked for their input.

The controversy over players kneeling during "The Star-Spangled Banner" has raged since 2016, when then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first refused to stand as a lone protest against police brutality and racial oppression.

Eventually, some teammates joined him. Other players didn't kneel but raised their firsts in silent solidarity.

"To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way," Kaepernick told NFL Media in the late summer of 2016. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

The take-a-knee movement has been criticized by President Donald Trump, who said in September that he felt "ashamed" by "disgraceful" NFL-wide protests and the disrespect being shown to U.S. military members.

And Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday afternoon tweeted a news report about the policy change with only the comment "#Winning."

The NFL had previously suggested that players should stand, but stopped short of enforcing fines.

Kaepernick, who has been free agent without a team since the 2016 season, filed a grievance against the NFL earlier this month claiming owners colluded to keep him out of the league.

The new league policy says that clubs can still develop their own work rules for players and personnel who don't stand for the flag and the anthem, but they must be "consistent with the above principles."

That means teams could choose to pass along fines to players.