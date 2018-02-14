NSA shooting: FBI responds to ‘incident’ at agency’s Maryland headquarters

One person was injured Wednesday in a shooting at the Maryland military base where the National Security Agency is headquartered, an official said.

The gunfire erupted at one of the Fort Meade security gates around 7:30 a.m. ET after a black SUV rammed into a barrier, garrison spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips told The Associated Press.

"NSA police and local law enforcement are addressing an incident that took place this morning at one of NSA's security vehicle entry gates," the NSA said in a statement. "The situation is under control and there's no ongoing security or safety threat."

The FBI in Baltimore tweeted that it was "aware of the incident" and was sending personnel to respond.

Federal authorities did not identify the injured person or the nature of the injuries. Nor did they confirm that person had been shot.

But aerial footage obtained by NBC Washington appeared to show a black SUV with bullet holes in its windshield — and deployed airbags — that looked to have crashed into a concrete barrier.

At least one handcuffed man was on the ground, surrounded by police, NBC Washington said.

In the wake of the shooting, the Maryland State Police closed a nearby major highway in both directions, causing massive traffic tie-ups and turning the morning commute into a nightmare.

In a statement, the White House said that President Trump had "been briefed on the shooting at Ft. Meade."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected. We will continue to provide updates as they become available," the statement added.

This is not the first incident to happen at an NSA security gate. In March 2015, two unauthorized people tried to enter with a stolen SUV. NSA police fired at the vehicle, killing one suspect and injuring the other, NBC Washington reported.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.