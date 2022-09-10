Nurse saves baby who stopped breathing on Spirit Airlines flight to Florida

A nurse is being hailed for her heroic actions after she saved a 3-month-old baby who had stopped breathing during a flight from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Orlando, Florida.

The nurse, Tamara Panzino, was on Spirit Airlines Flight 1691 Thursday night when baby Anjelé suffered a medical emergency about 30 minutes after takeoff, according to Fox affiliate WOFL of Orlando.

She said she immediately jumped into action and started massaging the baby’s chest and legs. The baby soon started breathing again.

The news station's meteorologist Ian Cassette was on the flight and witnessed the incident.

"On my flight back from Pittsburgh to Orlando, a baby stopped breathing three rows ahead of me. Thankfully a nurse (Tamara Panzino) was able to get the baby to breathe again," Cassette wrote in a series of tweets alongside a video of passengers clapping and cheering for Panzino.

Panzino, who has been a nurse for more than 20 years, told the news station that it made her "feel really good" that she was able to help.

Cassette spoke to the baby's parents off-camera. They told him they were terrified and had never experienced anything like that, he said.

"They praised the positive energy of the plane and the heroic actions of Tamara for saving her," Cassette tweeted.

The flight landed safely in Orlando. Spirit Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.